No fans in the stands for ACC basketball tournament to be held in Greensboro

The ACC won't sell tickets to the public for men's or women's games set for March at the Greensboro Coliseum.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that tickets will not be sold to the public for the men's and women's basketball tournaments set to be played in March at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Admission will be limited to family and guests of the teams. The ACC said the decision to have no fans in the stands is based on current North Carolina state guidelines for the coronavirus pandemic.

The women's tournament is scheduled for March 3-7 and the men's tournament is scheduled for March 9-13.

The ACC said it will continue to follow safety protocols as outlined by the ACC’s Medical Advisory Report.

The ACC Women's Basketball Tournament semifinals will air on ACC Network and the championship game will be televised on ESPN2. All men's games will air on either ACC Network or ESPN/ESPN2.