GREENSBORO, N.C. — The ACC has formed a medical advisory group to help aid its decisions on when and how to return to play in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Atlantic Coast Conference's "COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group" will include one representative from all 15 of its schools.

The group's goal is to determine when it is safe for ACC sports to return to action. The group will also provide advisory protocols to university presidents and athletic directors so the school's procedures are carried out responsibly.

“One of the great things you gain from being in a conference with a culture like ours is the opportunity to share best practices," ACC Commissioner John Swofford said, "The Medical Advisory Group is a great example of that."

It's headed by Dr. Cameron Wolfe, a member of the infectious disease division at Duke University Medical Center. The group will meet weekly. Dr. Wolfe will also meet with other chairs of Power 5 medical committees to share information and ideas.

“We look forward to working together to advise our conference and campus leadership on medical issues and guidelines for a safe return to athletic competition," Dr. Wolfe said.

Members of the ACC Medical Advisory Group:

Dr. Robert Nascimento, Medical Director & Team Physician, Boston College

Dr. Bailey Nevels, Coordinator of Psychological Health Services for Student-athletes, Clemson

Dr. Cameron Wolfe, Associate Professor of Medicine – Transplant Infectious Disease, Duke

Dr. Leslie Beitsch, Chair of Behavioral Sciences & Social Medicine, Florida State

Dr. Angelo Galante, Chief Medical Officer, Georgia Tech

Dr. Kevin Gardner, Executive Vice President of Research & Innovation, Louisville

Dr. Erin Kobetz, Professor of Medicine & Public Health Services, Miami

Dr. Mario Ciocca, Director of Sports Medicine, North Carolina

Dr. Julie Casani, Director & Medical Director of Student Health Services, NC State

Dr. Matt Leiszler, Team Physician, Notre Dame

Dr. Art Levine, Sr. Vice Chancellor for Health Sciences & School of Medicine, Pittsburgh

Brad Pike, Associate Athletic Director for Sports Medicine, Syracuse

Dr. John MacKnight, Medical Director for Sports Medicine, Virginia

Dr. Mark Rogers, Chief Medical Officer, Team Physician, Virginia Tech

Murphy Grant, Sr. Associate Athletic Director, Athletics Health Care Administrator, Wake Forest

In the most recent U.S. News and World Report, five ACC schools ranked among the top 50 in medical research and four ranked in the top 50 in primary care.

