ACC headquarters relocating to Charlotte in 2023

The ACC headquarters will leave Greensboro and relocate to Charlotte in 2023. They will use the 2022-23 academic year as a transition period.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference Board of Directors announced Tuesday that the conference office will relocate its headquarters to Charlotte in 2023.

The unanimous decision completes a comprehensive review and assessment, under the direction of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee, to ensure that the conference office is best positioned for the future and changing dynamics of intercollegiate athletics.

"The Board of Directors is pleased that the conference headquarters will be joining the Charlotte community and is quite excited about the long-term opportunities that will afford," ACC Board of Directors Chair and Duke University President, Vincent Price, said.

The decision was based on location within the Eastern time zone, population size with positive growth trends, growth and diversity of population, access to a large hub airport with effective accessibility to and from all ACC member schools, anticipated benefit to the overall ACC brand, potential synergies to existing and prospective partners and financial considerations.

"The Board also recognizes and expresses our thanks for what has been a truly wonderful relationship with Greensboro over the last 70 years, and we appreciate the support shown by the state of North Carolina to have the league office remain in the state. We are grateful to the city of Charlotte and look forward to a flourishing partnership," Price said.

The ACC's new headquarters will be located in Uptown Charlotte as part of Legacy Union's Bank of America Tower. The development includes the world headquarters of Honeywell and major corporate offices for Bank of America, Deloitte, JLL, Robinson Bradshaw and Parker Poe.

The league will use the 2022-2023 academic year as a transition period to complete the relocation process.