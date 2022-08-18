Wake Forest first Black women's basketball head coach Charlene Curtis dies a 67

She died Thursday morning at the age of 67.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The ACC community is mourning the loss of Charlene Curtis. She made history as the first Black women's basketball head coach when she was hired at Wake Forest.

Curtis worked at the university up until the 2004 season.

She retired in April of 2019 after 11 years working with the league and more than 24 years of affiliation with the conference as a coach or administrator.

"Charlene was a pioneer in the sport of women’s basketball, but more importantly, she was an amazing individual,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips.

Wake Forest Director of Athletics John Currie said the Wake Forest community feels the loss of Curtis.

"Charlene Curtis was a trailblazer well before she stepped on campus as head basketball coach at Wake Forest. She inspired everyone as a leader, friend, and colleague, handling herself with grace and humility throughout challenging times. I will miss her smile and presence but her impact and legacy will be remembered and felt for decades to come," he said.

Curtis is survived by her partner of 24 years, Sharolyn S. Grant, her sister Millicent N. Wright, and her aunt Evelyn Board Charlton.