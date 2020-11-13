ACC updates winter sports safety standards in advisory report amid COVID-19

ACC officials said the report specifically addresses enhanced safety standards and testing measures in basketball, wrestling and “low-transmission risk sports.”

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced Friday updated protocols for winter sports within the league’s Medical Advisory Group Report.

“The ACC’s Medical Advisory Group, with the help of our campus administrators and student-athletes, continues to do outstanding work to provide a safe environment in which our teams can compete,” said ACC commissioner John Swofford. “I applaud all of our student-athletes as they continue to push through these challenging times.”

The ACC’s Medical Advisory Group has been meeting weekly since the spring to share information on the impact of COVID-19 on ACC campuses and intercollegiate athletics.

The first medical advisory group report was released back in July and revised in August.

Officials said the report outlines standards for each campus to follow in the areas of testing, reporting positive test results, and protocols for cleaning and sanitizing competition areas.

Friday’s updated reported calls for all team members, and those in close contact with the teams in men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling, to be tested three times each week on non-consecutive days.

Officials said one molecular (PCR) test must be administered within three days of the first competition of the week.

The visiting team must have results from the test performed within three days prior to the competition before the team travels to the site. A test shall also be administered within 48 hours of the conclusion of a game and may be either a molecular (PCR) or antigen test.

The ACC said men’s and women basketball officials will be required to test three times per week and will undergo symptom and temperature checks upon arrival at the venue.

Officials said anyone seated at the scorer’s table must complete a symptom and temperature check after arriving and must wear a face mask at all times. Wrestling officials must be tested once per week.