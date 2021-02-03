ACC will hold suit drive at women’s and men’s basketball tournaments

"This year’s suit drive we can positively impact a number of lives in the greater Greensboro area,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The ACC will be hosting a suit and business clothing drive during the upcoming women’s and men’s basketball tournaments.

According to the ACC, the drive will benefit the United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Family Success Center. Donated items will be used to provide recipients with the appropriate attire for job interviews and newly secured employment.

“We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with the United Way of Greater Greensboro to bring lasting change in our community,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “The importance of community should never be overlooked, and through this year’s suit drive we can positively impact a number of lives in the greater Greensboro area.”

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has shown its commitment to the local community for many years,” said Carl Jones, senior manager of development at the United Way of Greater Greensboro. “This suit drive is yet another example of the ACC truly making an impact and United Way of Greater Greensboro is grateful for its long-lasting support."

The ACC said coaches and staff members from each team are being asked to contribute a suit or business attire to benefit the United Way. In addition, each donor is encouraged to include a short note of encouragement that can be included with the donated clothing item.

There will be a drop-off location at the Greensboro Coliseum for teams to donate their suits and clothing prior to their first tournament practice or game. The suit rack will be shown periodically throughout each tournament to showcase the conference’s commitment to the initiative, according to a release.

"Community partnerships are critical to the work being done at the Family Success Centers,” added Crystal Broadnax, Family Success Center Program Manager. “Our members are working hard to meet their goals and for those seeking employment, these suits may be the extra boost they need. We are extremely excited about this opportunity and we thank the ACC for giving back in such an impactful way!"

The ACC’s partnership with the United Way goes back more than 20 years with the conference continuing its efforts to make a difference in the Greensboro community.