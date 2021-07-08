ACE Speedway officials appear in court to appeal transcripts in case vs state lawmakers

At 11:30 a.m., ACE Speedway officials appear in court. Last year, the racetrack openly resisted state COVID-19 restrictions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The latest chapter in the ACE Speedway saga unfolded Thursday at 11:30 a.m. It was a brief appeal to consider whether specific transcripts would be allowed into the case.

The judge ultimately ruled the transcripts were not submitted before the appellate court so they will not be considered in the case.

The racetrack and its officials have been the center of a year-long tussle with state lawmakers amid the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. In the early stages of the summer 2020 outbreak, ACE Speedway notably hosted races with near-capacity crowds and received bans specific to the track from health officials.

The court-ordered ban said the speedway was in open defiance of Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order by having hundreds of people there when gatherings were, at that time, limited to 25 people outside.