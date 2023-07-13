The U.S. Adult Soccer Association is here in tournament town for the first time

Players between the ages of 30 and 90 years old are here participating in this week's tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the first time, the Bryan Park Soccer Complex is hosting the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA) as their annual 'Adult Soccer Fest' has officially kicked off.

Adults from the ages of 30 to 90 are in action, competing in eight different age brackets. With teams from all over the country looking to bring the hardware and make a few new friends in the process.

"I'll be 74 in August, and I'll keep playing as long as my legs will let me. It's the fun, the comradery, and it keeps me in condition, and the new friends. I've made friends from all over the place" said Jim Kaloyanides, who's been a member of the USASA since its inception in 1998.

Skill levels in the USASA vary from former college standouts to your typical average Joe or Jane. Although winning might make the experience a little bit more enjoyable, it's all about staying fit and active, no matter the age.

"My job, when I find people that are interested and they aren't playing, is to get them off of the couch. Get them physically fit, and have them come to enjoy this game...This is a beautiful game and if you stay with us, the game will stay with you. Just stay fit and you can play until 75 or 80. We've got teams here that are all aged 75+ believe it or not" said Tom Karasay, who's been playing and managing these events for over 20-plus years.

Like Kaloyanides and Karasay, many of the participants this week have played in adult soccer leagues for multiple decades and use these tournaments as a way to check out some pretty cool places along the way.

"We went to Australia in 2019 and played in the World Masters' Games, that was really exciting. We went to 3 different cities and towns there. I've been to Japan 6 times to play, South Korea, Thailand, Costa Rica, Portugal, and all over the United States. I've made friends in every country" Kaloyanides said.

Of course, some teams are more competitive or more skilled than others, but when the final buzzer sounds. Everyone has one thing on their mind, and that's hitting the famous beer tent post-match.

If you'd like to find out more about the USASA and their events you can visit their website by clicking here.