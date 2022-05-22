Justin Thomas started Sunday trailing the leader by 7 strokes. By end of round Sunday, he captured his 2nd PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 PGA Championship was decided in a playoff Sunday with Justin Thomas edging out Wake Forest Alumn Will Zalatoris by one stroke after 75 holes. After today's win, Thomas captured the second Wanamaker Trophy of his career. It was the first playoff at a major since the 2017 Masters and the first at a PGA Championship since Keegan Bradley won in 2011.

Thomas, who trailed by seven strokes entering the day, posted a 3-under 67 for his first 18 holes on Sunday at Southern Hills, missing a birdie putt on the 18th that would have ultimately given him the outright win. Zalatoris was up-and-down with a 1-over 71, draining a 10-foot, 10-inch par putt on the last to tie Thomas in the clubhouse and force a playoff.

The duo played holes 13, 17, and 18 in a three-hole aggregate playoff with both scoring birdie on the first, Thomas edging Zalatoris with a birdie on the second, and both scoring par on the last to make Thomas the PGA champion.