For the second year in a row, B.E.M. Sports Ent. is feeding Aggie athletes left on campus for the holiday

Barry Marrow and B.E.M. Sports Ent, have provided meals for Aggie Athletes who can't make it home for the holiday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — No matter how they get there, most people try to make it home for the holidays.

However, with work, finances, and other obligations, traveling to loved ones isn't always possible.

Wednesday, WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey met a North Carolina A&T alum, bringing the taste of home to athletes who won't be there.

Being a college athlete comes with an endless number of sacrifices.

Whether it is your free time, your sleep, or even the holidays.

One Aggie alumni is doing what he can to bring a taste of home to those who can't make it back for the holidays.

The holidays are always a tough time for college athletes.

"We have a lot of people who are international here, so just to know they're taken care of when they can't make it home for the holiday. It's comforting knowing we have somewhere to go," Grace Stull, A&T Bowling Team.

"There's a bunch of athletes here, especially on our team that doesn't go home. A lot of them live in other countries so they can't go home. Just knowing people are looking out for them, they love that," Thomas Smith IV, Freshman A&T Track & Field.

That's why Barry Marrow and B.E.M. Sports Entertainment have put this event together for the second consecutive Thanksgiving by feeding the students and giving them a chance to celebrate together.