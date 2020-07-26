North Carolina A&T State University's Athletic Conference Assessment Committee to meet Tuesday

July 16th The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference canceled fall sports, Tuesday North Carolina A&T's Athletic Assessment Committee will meet.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) cancelling fall sports on July 16, the football Aggies of North Carolina A&T will end their tenure in the MEAC as reigning champions.

With the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the country, the future of college sports is an unknown. Many conferences have such as the Ivy League, Colonial Athletic Conference, CIAA, and of course the MEAC have all canceled fall sports.

According to the North Carolina A&T State University website, there are going to be two meetings held Tuesday. First, the university's Athletic Conference Assesment Committee (ACA) will meet at 11 a.m. via zoom. Then the North Carolina A&T Board of Trustees will hold a 'Special Called Meeting' immediately after at 12 p.m.

Although we do not know what will be discussed in these meetings, it is clear with the ACA Committee meeting that this news could be athletics and/or conference related.