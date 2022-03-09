NC Central Eagles beat A&T Aggies 28 to 13 in Aggie-Eagle Classic

The big game went down Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Aggies lost to the Eagles 28 to 13.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NC A&T Aggies lost to the NC Central Eagles 28 to 13 in the Aggie-Eagle Classic.

The game was played this Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The first ever Aggie-Eagle Classic dates all the way back to 1922, making the game the 100th anniversary of the clash of the two largest HBCUs in North Carolina.

The Aggie-Eagle Classic took place in Charlotte for the fourth time ever. This weekend's game was the first time it's been in Charlotte since 2008.

