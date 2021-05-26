Earlier this week it was announced in 2022 and 2027, the football game between NC A&T and NC Central will be played at BOA Stadium in Charlotte.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Earlier this week it was announced that in 2022 and 2027, the football game between North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Aggie Eagle Classic has close to a centuries worth of football history, and in 2022 a new chapter will be written.

This won't be the first time this game will be played in the Queen City. The last time was in 2008. The Eagles won that matchup 28-27, the closest game the two programs have had in their history.

We spoke with Aggie Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs Carl Hairston about what this showdown in downtown Charlotte came about, and what will it mean for the university.

"This time last year we got reached out to by the Charlotte sports foundation, which puts on the Duke mayo's kickoff classic. they already had a game scheduled this year but wanted to know if we'd be interested in moving one of our games down to charlotte in 2022...."

"We all thought it made sense to move the game down there. to grow the brand of both schools as well as the rivalry itself."

Each team will miss one scheduled home game, the 2022 matchup was scheduled to be a home game for NCCU, and the 2027 matchup was going to be here in Greensboro.

That means one of the biggest games of the year won't be held here in Greensboro, and that will have impact on our economy here locally.

We spoke to Frances Jackson owner of the Greek'tique in Greensboro about how they are already planning a work around.