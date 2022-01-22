AJ Griffin hits 5 3s, No. 6 Duke beats Syracuse 79-59

Griffin was one of four players for Duke with 15 points, joining Paolo Banchero, Wendell Moore Jr. and Mark Williams.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - AJ Griffin hit five 3-pointers - the most by a Duke player this season - and the sixth-ranked Blue Devils routed visiting Syracuse 79-59.

Banchero had 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.

Jesse Edwards led Syracuse with 12 points and nine rebounds. Jimmy Boeheim also had 12 points.

Griffin swished 3-pointers on his first two shots to spark Duke’s 11-2 run out of the gate.