GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro's annual American Junior Golf Association tournament will have a new name this year.

Tuesday, tournament organizers announced the event has been renamed the Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T. The event had been named after the Haas Family for the past two years.

Tournament director Mark Brazil said the new name will help Greensboro's PGA TOUR event, the Wyndham Championship, reach the pro golfers of the future.

“Now we have the Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T and the Wyndham Cup (the AJGA’s Ryder Cup-Style competition), which are both major events on the AJGA schedule,” Brazil said. “Both of these events will help our long-term Wyndham Championship recruiting efforts, and we can’t thank BB&T and Wyndham enough for partnering with us on these two important amateur events. Their support allows us to achieve our goal of building long-term relationships with the best junior golfers in the world. Our hope is that the kids will remember the great experience they had at the Wyndham Invitational and come back often as pros to play the Wyndham Championship.”

Along with the name change, this year's event will be moved to Sedgefield Country Club's Dye Course for the first time since 2012. Tournament officials say the greens at Sedgefield's Ross Course are still recovering from a harsh winter.

The Dye Course is the original home of the AJGA event.

