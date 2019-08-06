GREENSBORO, N.C. – Many of the best junior golfers in the world are set to play in the 18th annual Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T beginning Monday, June 10, 2019 at Sedgefield Country Club. The Wyndham Invitational is a “major” on the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) schedule.

■ Make the Cut: The 72-player Wyndham Invitational will utilize a cut following the third round of play. The top-48 golfers and ties will advance to the final round. Other AJGA events that utilize a cut make it after 36 holes, but this tournament uses a 54-hole cut so every player is guaranteed at least three rounds. Golfers will play in threesomes in the final round, and a tie after 72 holes will be decided by sudden-death playoff.

■ Wyndham Invitational Alumni on PGA TOUR: The 86 PGA TOUR golfers below played the Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T early in their careers, including four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, 2015 Masters champion and FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth, 2011 Wyndham winner and 2012 U.S. Open winner Webb Simpson and 2013 Wyndham Championship winner and 2018 Masters Champion Patrick Reed. Several years from now, some of the golfers playing in this year’s Wyndham Invitational will also be playing professional golf. Wyndham Invitational alumni that reached the PGA TOUR are listed below with the years they played here:

■ Anders Albertson (2020) ■ Byeong-Hun An (2007-‘09)

■ Mark Anderson (2004) ■ Blayne Barber (2008)

■ Daniel Berger (2010) ■ Zac Blair (2008)

■ Bronson Burgoon (2003-’05) ■ Sam Burns (12, ’13)

■ Brian Campbell (2011) ■ Roberto Castro (‘02)

■ Bud Cauley (2006) ■ Cameron Champ (14)

■ Wyndham Clark (2010, ’11) ■ Austin Cook (2009)

■ John Curran (2003) ■ ZeCheng Dou (2012)

■ Tyler Dunlap (2010,’11) ■ Harris English (2005)

■ Doug Fortner (2004) ■ Rickie Fowler (2006)

■ Bobby Gates (2003-04) ■ Joey Garber (2009)

■ Doug Ghim (2012, ’13) ■ Taylor Gooch(08,’09)

■ Cody Gribble (2006, ’07) ■ Lanto Griffin (2006)

■ Emiliano Grillo (2009-’10) ■ Luke Guthrie (2008)

■ Chesson Hadley (2006) ■ Paul Haley (2004-05)

■ Matt Hansen (2010) ■ B. Harman (‘02-‘04)#

■ Russell Henley (2006) ■ Morgan Hoffmann (2007)

■ Tom Hoge (2007) ■ Billy Horschel (2005)

■ Mu Hu (2004-’08) ■ Mark Jones (2005)

■ Ryo Ishikawa (2006) ■ S. Kaufman (‘09,’10)

■ Tee-K Kelly (2012) ■ Michael Kim (2009)

■ Chris Kirk (2003) ■ Kevin Kisner (2003)

■ Patton Kizzire (2003) ■ Colt Knost (2003)

■ Brooks Koepka (2007) ■ Ben Kohles (07, ’08)

■ Kelly Kraft (2007) ■ Scott Langley (2007)

■ Danny Lee (2007) ■ Lucas Lee (2004, ’05)

■ Richard Lee (2006) ■ Alexander Levy (2013)

■ Luke List (2002) ■ Adam Long (2006)

■ Denny McCarthy (2010) ■ Lee McCoy (2010 -12)

■ Zack Miller (2002) ■ Keith Mitchell (2009)

■ Grayson Murray (2010-‘12) ■ Carlos Ortiz (2007)

■ John Peterson(‘06-07) ■ Martin Piller (2004)

■ Jonathan Randolph (2007) ■ Patrick Reed (2006, ’07)

■ Seth Reeves (2008, ’09) ■ Wes Roach (2006-07)

■ Sam Saunders (2002-’04) ■ Conrad Schindler (2005, 07)

■ Webb Simpson (2002-04) ■ Jordan Spieth (08-09)

■ Kyle Stanley (2005) ■ Brett Stegmaier (2002)

■ Scott Stevens (2014) ■ Robert Streb (2005)

■ Hudson Swafford (2005) ■ Justin Thomas (2008-‘10)#

■ Brendan Todd (2002, ’03) ■ Ethan Tracy (07-08)

■ Cameron Tringale (2004) ■ Kevin Tway (2005, ’06)

■ Peter Uihlein (2003-’07) # ■ Richy Werenski (‘09)

■ Bobby Wyatt (2007, ’09) ■ Andrew Yun (2006,’08,’09) #

#Won Wyndham Invitational.

■ No. 1 Junior Golfer in the Field: Karl Vilips, the No. 1 golfer in the Rolex AJGA Rankings, the No. 34 golfer in the R&A World Amateur Rankings and the Wyndham Invitational defending champion, is back to defend his title; it is his fourth-consecutive appearance here. He finished tied for third in 2016 and tied for fourth in 2017 before winning the tournament last year at The Cardinal by Pete Dye. The Wesley Chapel, Fla. golfer will play college golf at Stanford University. The rising high school senior is a native of Perth, Australia who has studied in the United States on scholarships since the age of 11.

■ Another Strong Field: After graduating from high school, the best junior golfers begin their transition to college golf by playing amateur events and don’t usually play junior events. Eighty-three percent of this year’s Wyndham Invitational field of 72 golfers is made up of rising seniors, juniors and sophomores. Ranked players from each class according to the AJGA Rankings are below:

■ Class of 2019: six of the top 25 ■ Class of 2020: 13 of the top 25

■ Class of 2021: 15 of the top 25 ■ Seven of the top 10 in the class of 2022

■ North Carolina Juniors will play: Some of the top junior golfers in North Carolina will play this year's Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T. There are no special criteria for North Carolina players to get into the field; they gain entry through the same eligibility standards as the rest of the golfers. North Carolina golfers are listed below with the year of their high school graduation, hometown and their June 1 Carolinas Golf Association ranking.

■ Jackson Van Paris, 2021, Pinehurst (3)

■ Peter Fountain, 2020, Raleigh (4)

■ Jack Heath, 2020, Charlotte (25)

■ Narayan Mohan, 2021, Charlotte (43)

■ Future ACC Players in the field: Eight of the golfers in the Wyndham Invitational field made commitments to play college golf in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They are listed below with their year of high school graduation and their ACC school. Those with a (v) made verbal commitments.

■ Gary Albright, 2020, Florida State (v)

■ Benjamin James, 2022, Virginia (v)

■ George Duangmanee, 2020, Virginia (v)

■ Peter Fountain, 2020, North Carolina (v)

■ Dongjin Park, 2020, North Carolina

■ Carter Pendley, 2019, Clemson

■ Brett Roberts, 2020, Florida State (v)

■ Luke Sample, 2021, Duke (v)