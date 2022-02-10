Alondes Williams Tabbed to Midseason Team for 2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Player of the Year

Williams is currently the only men’s player in the country averaging 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Graduate guard Alondes Williams has been tabbed to the Midseason Team for 2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Player of the Year, as announced by the organization Thursday.

Williams is currently the only men’s player in the country averaging 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game. He also leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring (19.6) and assists (5.2).

In January, Williams was named to the Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch list and has earned ACC Player of the Week twice this season. He registered the first triple-double for the Deacs since Tim Duncan in 1997 and has since recorded three double-doubles, all in conference play (Syracuse, Pitt, at NC State).

Williams has scored in double figures in 24 of Wake Forest’s 25 games. Additionally, Williams has tallied at least 20 points in 12 contests, half of those coming in ACC play. He is also the first Wake Forest player since Jeff Teague (2008-09) to record three 30+ point games in a season (Western Carolina, VMI, Charlotte).

Williams has led Wake Forest to the most wins in a season since 2009-10 with an overall record of 20-5. The Deacs are currently the only ACC team with 20 wins on the season.