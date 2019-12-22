NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Darrynton Evans' 157 yards and one touchdown rushing helped No. 20 Appalachian State defeat UAB 31-17 in the New Orleans Bowl.

The Mountaineers scored twice in the third quarter on fumbles by each team's quarterback. Evans ran 31 yards for his TD after scooping up Zac Thomas fumble on fourth-and-1.

Appalachian State linebacker Trey Cobb returned a UAB QB Tyler Johnston's fumble 24 yards for a score.

The game marked the head coaching debut for Appalachian State's Shawn Clark. He took over after Eli Drinkwitz was hired by Missouri earlier this month.