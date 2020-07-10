Next week's App State game vs. Georgia Southern postponed until December

The game will be played in Statesboro, GA Saturday, December 12.

BOONE, N.C. — The App State Mountaineers will have to wait more than two months to face the Eagles of Georgia Southern. The game originally scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14 will now be played Saturday, Dec. 12.

This is the second game App State has rescheduled. Just last week the university announced it was postponing it Oct. 7 game against Louisiana due to COVID-19 cases. Four coaches and 20 players were forced to quarantine That quarantine period is still ongoing. The game against Louisiana will be played either Dec. 4 or 5 in Boone.

The Sun Belt Conference announced this year's football championship will happen Saturday, Dec. 19. No time has been announced.