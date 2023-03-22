Armando Bacot returns to UNC for another season

This will be Bacot's fifth season with the team. He became eligible for a fifth year due to the NCAA's COVID-19 pandemic season waiver.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

This will be Bacot's fifth season with the team. He became eligible for a fifth year due to the NCAA's COVID-19 pandemic season waiver.

Bacot has earned third-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, Sporting News, USBWA. He is also UNC's career leader in double-doubles, rebounds, and double-figure rebounding games.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.