Armando Bacot returns to UNC for another season

This will be Bacot's fifth season with the team. He became eligible for a fifth year due to the NCAA's COVID-19 pandemic season waiver.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill confirmed Wednesday that senior forward Armando Bacot will be returning to play for the 2023-2024 season.

This will be Bacot's fifth season with the team. He became eligible for a fifth year due to the NCAA's COVID-19 pandemic season waiver. 

Bacot has earned third-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, Sporting News, USBWA. He is also UNC's career leader in double-doubles, rebounds, and double-figure rebounding games.

