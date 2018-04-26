WELCOME, N.C. -- The 2018 Coca-Cola 600 is just around the corner, and defending champion Austin Dillon will sport the title sponsor's logo on his car at this year's race.

Dillon and Richard Childress Racing unveiled the paint scheme for the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in an event at Fort Bragg military installation Thursday.

Dillon's car will feature a red, white and patriotic theme that includes the Coca-Cola logo on its hood.

Dillon earned his first-career Cup Series victory at last year's Coca-Cola 600, and he's excited to return to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"Coca-Cola has made NASCAR's Memorial Day Weekend a bucket-list experience for race fans," said Dillon, a member of the Coca-Cola Racing Family. "I'm thrilled to have Coca-Cola as our primary sponsor for the Coca-Cola 600 - one of NASCAR's flagship racing events. Coca-Cola has played a critical part in my NASCAR career and I look forward to continue representing the brand and defending my title as Coca-Cola 600 champion."

Coca-Cola and RCR have been partners since 1998. This year will be the first time since then that Coca-Cola has appeared as a full primary sponsor for RCR.

Copyright 2017 WFMY