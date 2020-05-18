CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR started back up with its first race on Sunday, May 17.

The day after the first race back is a day that a company called Harrah Enterprise has been preparing for over the past couple of weeks.

The company takes care of race cares and gets them ready for each race. Its workers are busier than usual because the racing schedule is jam-packed for the rest of the month.

The owner Andrew Harrah said he and his 9 workers had a 12 hour day Monday.

"Today we had to make sure all our teams got the transmissions and differentials out of the race cars," said Andrew Harrah, who is the owner of Harrah Enterprise. "We picked them up, been going around the last 2 or 3 hours. We brought them all back to the shop and so everyone is breaking down the transmission and cleaning them up. We're about to mangle the gears and all the metal inside, and then rebuild."

As a fan of the sport, Harrah shares his thoughts on the fanless race.

"It was exhilarating to see them start all the cars up," said Harrah. "It was weird to see Kevin Harvick get out of the car and no one was screaming or throwing beer in the air. When he got out of the car after he did some donuts and it was dead silent, it was a weird thing I've never seen before. Other than that I loved racing being back."

Harrah Enterprise is happy NASCAR is back, especially after Kevin Harvick won the first race back. His car is one of 18 the company worked on for the race.