Baker Mayfield claimed by LA Rams after being released by Panthers

Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday and on Tuesday was signed by a team with less wins this season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield is now on his third team in five months.

The Los Angeles Rams (3-9) claimed Mayfield off of waivers a day after he was released by the Carolina Panthers (4-8). Mayfield could see the field almost immediately as the Rams have starting quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve and backup quarterback John Wolford dealing with injuries.

Carolina parted ways with Mayfield on Monday after a subpar season left Mayfield benched behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker.

The Panthers traded for Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns on July 6, giving up what turned out to be a fifth-round draft pick in exchange. After spending an adequate few years in Cleveland, the Panthers were hoping to push Mayfield to be a solid franchise quarterback.

Instead, Mayfield flailed in Carolina and went 1-5 as a starter. He threw just six touchdowns to six interceptions and threw over 200 yards in a game only once during his seven appearances.

The Panthers have instead found more success, albeit limited, with Darnold and Walker, relegating Mayfield to backup duty.

Seeing the rest of his season in doubt and noticing other teams may be in immediate need of some experience at the position, Mayfield requested to be released.

Upon his release, the San Francisco 49ers were linked to possibly claim Mayfield, as they are down to their third-string quarterback due to injuries, but they did not submit a claim. Other teams that are struggling at QB or dealing with injured starters, such as the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, were also rumored in the mix, but nothing came of it.