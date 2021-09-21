Greensboro Grasshoppers set for High-A East championship series

The season is far from over for the Hoppers, as they will face Bowling Green in a 5-game series for the High-A League Championship.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Grasshoppers quest for a championship isn't over quite yet. The Grasshoppers were set to compete in the High-A East League championship series on Tuesday, September 21 until it was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Hoppers will face Bowling Green in a 5-game series starting on Wednesday with the first two games taking place in the Triad.

Regardless of the unfortunate delay, Manager Kieran Mattison said his team is prepared to play loose like they have all season long.

"Honestly, we just want to continue to have fun," Mattison said. "We've worked really hard to get to this point and I want the whole group to enjoy the moment. We want to be able to seize this moment, appreciate the moment and continue to stay focused."

Bowling Green finished first in the South division with the Hoppers right behind in second with a 74-46 overall record. The Hot Rods won the regular-season series 7-5, scoring 60 runs in the last six games at First National Bank Field.