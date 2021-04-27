NC State Baseball Defeats App State, Extends Win Streak To Four

Chris Villaman’s (4-2) eight strikeouts in his seven innings of work were one shy of his career best.

BOONE, N.C. – NC State baseball (20-13) extended its win streak to four on Tuesday evening on Beaver Field at Jim and Bettie Stadium in Boone, N.C., as it defeated Appalachian State (15-21), 7-3.

With the victory, the Wolfpack completes the series sweep over the Mountaineers and improves its road record to 10-2.

Jonny Butler got the scoring going in the first inning with his seventh home run of the season to right field, giving the Pack a 2-0 lead after Luca Tresh roped a two-out ground-rule double to left field to keep the inning alive.

In the second, Terrell Tatum’s RBI groundout to second scored Devonte Brown after he led off with a single to left field and a sacrifice bunt and wild pitch allowed him to threaten.

The Mountaineers scored a pair of runs in the third, cutting its deficit to one thanks to Bailey Welch’s one-out solo shot to left field and Luke Drumheller’s two-out single through the right side with runners at the corners.

After a scoreless fourth inning NC State took advantage with runners at the corners on one out in the fifth, as Tresh delivered an RBI single to left field and then Butler drove in his third run of the game with a sacrifice fly to left field.

An App State miscue with runners at the corners in the sixth followed by a leadoff homer in the seventh by Tyler McDonough, his team-leading ninth of the year, extended NC State’s lead to 7-2.

Kendall McGowan plated a run in the eighth to make it 7-3 as he laced a ground-rule double to left center and then scored on Drumheller’s single up the middle, but then freshman Coby Ingle retired the App State order in the ninth to shut the door.

SCORING RECAP

· T1: Butler crushed a two-run homer to right field (NCSU 2, APP 0 – 2 outs)

· T2: Brown scored from third on Tatum’s groundout to second (NCSU 3, APP 0 – 1 out)

· B3: Welch homered to left field (NCSU 3, APP 1 – 1 out)

· B3: Drumheller’s single through the right side drove in Young from third (NCSU 3, APP 2 – 2 outs)

· T5: Jarrett crossed home plate on Tresh’s single to left field (NCSU 4, APP 2 – 1 out)

· T5: Butler’s sacrifice fly to left field scored McDonough (NCSU 5, APP 2 – 1 out)

· T6: Mensik scored on an App State error (NCSU 6, APP 2 – 2 outs)

· T7: McDonough led off with a home run to left field (NCSU 7, APP 2 – no outs)

· B8: Drumheller drove in McGowan from second with his single up the middle (NCSU 7, APP 3 – 1 out)

OF NOTE

· McDonough extended his reached base streak to 49 games, which is tied for the second-longest by a Wolfpack player since 1999.

· McDonough has belted three of his nine home runs on the season in the last two games.

· NC State has belted at least one home run in 25 of its 33 games, and has hit two or more in a single game on 14 separate occasions.

· Villaman’s (4-2) eight strikeouts in his seven innings of work were one shy of his career best.

· Butler led the team at the plate with his 3-for-4 performance and three runs batted in, while McDonough, Tresh and J.T. Jarrett all tallied two hits apiece.

ON DECK

Friday, April 30 · @ Wake Forest · 6 PM

Saturday, May 1 · @ Wake Forest · 4 PM