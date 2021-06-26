NC State game versus Vanderbilt Saturday declared no-contest, season ends in Omaha

The game was declared a no-contest by the NCAA due to COVID-19 protocols.

NC State baseball’s game scheduled for Saturday against Vanderbilt in the College World Series to determine who would advance to the championship series has been declared a no-contest by the NCAA due to COVID-19 protocols. The team will not be able to continue in the championship.

The Wolfpack finishes its season with a 37-19 record and was on the cusp of playing for a national title.

“This is a heartbreaking situation and I’m gutted for everyone involved and for all those that were captivated by the heart and fight of this team,” said head coach Elliott Avent. “Our medical staff and our players have been incredible this season with all they’ve done to keep us safe and get us ready to play, day in and day out. I love this team and this past month, many people that got to watch them, fell in love with them as well. Although we’re all heartbroken, this team will never be forgotten and will live in the hearts of Wolfpack and baseball fans forever.”

Several players were put into COVID-19 protocol on Friday, which left a depleted roster for its contest with Vanderbilt. NC State, the NCAA and appropriate parties monitored the situation throughout the rest of the day, and the decision was ultimately made based on the recommendation of the championship medical team and the Douglas County Health Department.