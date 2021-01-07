Quinn Priester named to National League roster for the All-Star Futures Game

Priester is one of 29 former first-round picks in this years Game.

Greensboro--Quinn Priester has been named to the National League roster for the All-Star Futures Game. The announcement was made today by Major League Baseball.

The game will take place on July 11 at Coors Field in Denver as part of All-Star Sunday.

The 20-year-old Priester, who is one of 29 former first-round picks in this year’s game, has gone 3-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts in nine starts while spending the entire 2021 season with the Greensboro Grasshoppers of the High-A East League. Beginning with his outing on June 9, Priester is also 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA (17.0ip/3er) in four starts.

Priester is currently ranked as Pittsburgh’s fourth-best prospect (58th-best prospect overall in the game) by Baseball America.

He entered this season rated by Baseball America as having the “Best Curveball” in Pittsburgh’s minor league system.

The Pirates selected Priester with the 18th overall selection in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Cary-Grove (IL) High School, where he was rated by Baseball America as the No. 1 draft prospect in the state of Illinois.