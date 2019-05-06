This week, hundreds of college and high school baseball players will hear their names called in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.
So far, several of those players have had ties to the Piedmont Triad.
Here's a running list of local players selected on Day 3 in this year's Draft:
Round 11 (St. Louis Cardinals): Nick Neal, 1B/OF , Randleman HS
Round 12 (Detroit Tigers): Corey Joyce, SS , North Davidson HS & NC Central
Round 14 (Seattle Mariners): Patrick Frick, OF, Wake Forest
Round 15 (Milwaukee Brewers): Cam Devanney, SS, Elon
Round 17 (Baltimore Orioles): Morgan McSweeney, P, Wake Forest
Round 19 (Arizona Diamondbacks): Noah Soles, OF, Ledford HS
Round 21 (LA Angels): Andrew Blake, P, Reagan HS & NC State
Round 25 (Chicago White Sox): Hansen Butler, P, HP Christian HS & North Carolnia
Round 25 (Houston Astros): E.P. Reese, OF, North Davidson HS & Winston-Salem State
Round 29 (Chicago Cubs): Jake Washer, C, West Stokes HS & East Carolina
Round 30 (Chicago White Sox): Daniel Millwee, C, High Point
Round 30 (Houston Astros): Michael Horrell, P, Ledford HS & Campbell
Round 34 (Tampa Bay Rays): Carter Back, P, Wake Forest
Round 35 (Texas Rangers): Leon Hunter, P, North Carolina A&T
Round 37 (SF Giants): Cole Weiss, 3B, Mount Tabor HS & UNC-Wilmington
Round 39 (SF Giants): Chris Lanzille, OF, Wake Forest