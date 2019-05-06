This week, hundreds of college and high school baseball players will hear their names called in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.

So far, several of those players have had ties to the Piedmont Triad.

Here's a running list of local players selected on Day 3 in this year's Draft:

Round 11 (St. Louis Cardinals): Nick Neal, 1B/OF , Randleman HS

Round 12 (Detroit Tigers): Corey Joyce, SS , North Davidson HS & NC Central

Round 14 (Seattle Mariners): Patrick Frick, OF, Wake Forest

Round 15 (Milwaukee Brewers): Cam Devanney, SS, Elon

Round 17 (Baltimore Orioles): Morgan McSweeney, P, Wake Forest

Round 19 (Arizona Diamondbacks): Noah Soles, OF, Ledford HS

Round 21 (LA Angels): Andrew Blake, P, Reagan HS & NC State

Round 25 (Chicago White Sox): Hansen Butler, P, HP Christian HS & North Carolnia

Round 25 (Houston Astros): E.P. Reese, OF, North Davidson HS & Winston-Salem State

Round 29 (Chicago Cubs): Jake Washer, C, West Stokes HS & East Carolina

Round 30 (Chicago White Sox): Daniel Millwee, C, High Point

Round 30 (Houston Astros): Michael Horrell, P, Ledford HS & Campbell

Round 34 (Tampa Bay Rays): Carter Back, P, Wake Forest

Round 35 (Texas Rangers): Leon Hunter, P, North Carolina A&T

Round 37 (SF Giants): Cole Weiss, 3B, Mount Tabor HS & UNC-Wilmington

Round 39 (SF Giants): Chris Lanzille, OF, Wake Forest