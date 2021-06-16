Winston-Salem beats Greensboro 3-2 in Minor League Baseball matchup

The series evens up at a game apiece, with the inaugural Battle of I-40 tied at four games each.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (June 16, 2021) — The Winston-Salem Dash defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers 3-2 on Wednesday in game two of a six-game series at Truist Stadium.

The Dash jumped on the scoreboard first, as Tyler Osik and Alex Destino fashioned back-to-back base knocks to put themselves in scoring position.

Lenyn Sosa battled a 3-2 count with skill and wore down Greensboro starter Michael Burrows to eek out a ground ball up the middle, scoring both Destino and Osik to put the Dash ahead 2-0.

Dash starter Johan Dominguez faced a bit of retaliation in the sixth inning as Francisco Acuña jetted all the way to third on a throwing error past the first by Luis Curbelo. Acuña scored on a single by Aaron Shackelford to plate the first Greensboro run of the game.

Dominguez exited after tying a season-high six innings while allowing three hits, one unearned run and one walk.

The Dash plated one more run in the home half of the sixth, as Alex Destino walked and reached third on a single from Lenyn Sosa. Destino touched home on fielder’s choice and pushed the Dash ahead at 3-1.

Greensboro moved within a run in the eighth inning, as Francisco Acuña singled, reached third on a base hit and scored on fielder’s choice groundout.

Reliever Luke Shilling limited the scoring to one in the eighth. Brian Glowicki closed out the game in the ninth, striking out two batters and earning his first save on the year as he secured a 3-2 Dash victory. Johan Dominguez (3-3) earned the win, while Michael Burrows (1-2) suffered the loss.

