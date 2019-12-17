North Carolina star freshman point guard Cole Anthony is expected to miss four to six weeks after having arthroscopic knee surgery. The school says Anthony had the procedure Monday to treat a partially torn meniscus in his right knee.

Anthony is averaging 19.1 points to rank second nationally among freshmen. He missed Sunday's loss to Wofford as treatment options were being evaluated for his injury.

The Tar Heels are unranked for the first time since February 2014. They visit No. 2 Gonzaga on Wednesday night before facing UCLA on Saturday in Las Vegas for the CBS Sports Classic.