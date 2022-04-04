Here's where you can buy championship gear if UNC wins tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The countdown is on to celebrate a winner in Monday night's NCAA basketball championship game.
Academy Sports stores said they are ready in case North Carolina takes home the trophy. They have national championship gear in boxes ready to go but said the boxes will only be opened and the gear put out for sale if North Carolina wins.
DICK's Sporting Goods also announced that select stores will extend their hours Monday and Tuesday pending the outcome of the championship game.
If North Carolina wins Monday night, select DICK’S Sporting Goods stores in the Chapel Hill area will reopen immediately after the game and on Tuesday morning to offer fans an assortment of North Carolina NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship gear.
DICK'S Sporting Goods locations:
- South Park Mall - 4325 Barclay Downs Dr., Charlotte, NC 28209
- New Hope Commons - 5422 New Hope Commons Dr., Durham, NC 27707
- Wendover Place Shopping Center - 1210 Bridford Pkwy., Greensboro, NC 27407
- Brier Creek Commons - 8021 Brier Creek Pkwy., Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27617
- Alamance West - 1465 Boone Station Dr., Burlington, NC 27215
- Crossroad Plaza401 Crossroads Blvd., Cary, NC 27518
- White Oak Crossing145 Shenstone Blvd., Garner, NC 27529
- Beaver Creek Crossings1531 Beaver Creek Commons Dr., Apex, NC 27502
- Triangle Town Center3630 Summer Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27616
- Gaston Mall415 Cox Road, Suite 100, Gastonia, NC 28054
*Denotes stores that will open late after the game on Monday, April 4, and early on Tuesday, April 5 pending a Tar Heels win.
There are also several websites where you can purchase championship gear including, The ACC, Fanatics and more
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.