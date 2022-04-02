HBCU All-star game airing on WFMY

You can catch the All-Star game live on WFMY News 2 on Sunday, April 3.

NEW ORLEANS — The Final Four isn't the only thing shaking this weekend. The HBCU All-Star game will be taking place right in New Orleans.

It's an action-packed weekend full of college basketball events that you don't want to miss! The top HBCU players in the country are showcasing their talent on a national stage.

You can catch the All-Star game on WFMY News 2 on Sunday, April 3 at 4 p.m. ET.

The game will feature current seniors from several Historically Black Colleges & Universities, including North Carolina A&T, Winston-Salem State, North Carolina Central, Fayetteville State, Livingstone, Howard, Grambling State, Hampton, Florida A&M, and Tennessee State.

