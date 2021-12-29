Duke game at Notre Dame postponed | ACC announces men's basketball schedule changes

The ACC is working to reschedule the Duke-Notre Dame game due to health and safety protocols.

The ACC organizers announced Wednesday that the Duke and Notre Dame men’s basketball game for Saturday is postponed.

The following ACC teams have made changes to their men’s basketball schedule as well:

North Carolina at Boston College has moved to Sunday, Jan. 2 at Noon or 1 p.m. (TV network TBA; originally scheduled for Jan. 1 at Noon)

Virginia at Syracuse game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ACC Network. (Originally scheduled for 8 p.m.)

Louisville at Georgia Tech game will be scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. on ESPNU. (Originally scheduled for Jan. 1 at 2 p.m.)

Boston College, Duke, and Georgia Tech are adhering to the outlined COVID protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on the ACC website.

