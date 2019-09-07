July 9, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed forward Robert Franks to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

An undrafted free agent out of Washington State, Franks was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team as a senior in 2018-19 after averaging 21.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27 games played. The 6-8 forward led the conference in scoring and free-throw percentage (.848), while ranking third in three-point field goals per game (2.8), eighth in three-point percentage (.399) and ninth in rebounding.

The Vancouver, Washington native played in 111 collegiate games over four years (2015-19) for the Cougars, posting career averages of 12.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 23.6 minutes per game. Franks, who was named Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year as a junior in 2017-18, concluded his career at Washington State ranked fourth in school history in free-throw percentage (.829), seventh in blocks (70), ninth in three-point field goals (166), 14th in points (1,349) and 15th in field goals (463).

