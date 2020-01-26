ST. LOUIS — Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California Sunday, the Associated Press confirmed. Bryant was 41 years old.

St. Louis natives who play in the NBA are among the many sports figures and celebrities sharing their grief online.

In the early moments of hearing the news, Jayson Tatum wrote, “Nooooooo cmon someone say it ain’t true... I’m sick to my stomach right now.”

Tatum is a star player on the Boston Celtics who’s from St. Louis. His alma mater is Chaminade.

Fellow Chaminade grad Bradley Beal also reacted to the shocking news on Twitter, writing, “God, we ALL need you!”

Beal plays with the Washington Wizards in D.C. He played against Bryant before the Lakers star retired in 2016.

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina shared a photo on Instagram that said "RIP Kobe," along with crying and prayer sign emojis.

