CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — University of North Carolina seniors Luke Maye and Kenny Williams have signed as undrafted free agents with the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs, respectively.

The pair were members of Carolina’s 2017 NCAA champions, won at least a share of ACC regular-season titles in 2016, 2017 and 2019, were part of 121 wins over their four seasons and earned their undergraduate degrees.

Maye scored 1,392 points and is 10th all-time in rebounds by a Tar Heel with 942. His 750 rebounds over the last two seasons are the most in consecutive seasons in school history. He was the Most Outstanding Player in the 2017 NCAA South Regional MVP and earned first-team All-ACC and third-team All-America honors in 2018. The Huntersville, N.C., native averaged 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds as a junior and 14.9 points and 10.5 boards in 2018-19. He was the first Tar Heel to average a double-double in back-to-back seasons since 1976.

Williams scored 915 points, had 276 assists and made 143 three-pointers in his career. He was the starting two-guard in the 2017 national championship season before suffering a season-ending injury in early February that caused him to miss the final 14 games. He scored in double figures 49 times, including 20 and 18 points in home games against Duke the last two seasons.

Three Tar Heels were selected by NBA teams in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. Coby White was picked seventh by Chicago, Cameron Johnson was picked 11th by Minnesota (and will be traded to Phoenix) and Nassir Little was picked 25th by Portland.

White, Johnson and Little were the 50th, 51st and 52nd Tar Heels selected in the first round, an NCAA record. They are the 19th, 20th and 21st to play for Roy Williams at UNC and be drafted in the first round in his 16 seasons as UNC’s head coach.

