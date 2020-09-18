Maui Invitational moving to North Carolina during pandemic

One of the premier basketball invitationals to tip off the season, has now been relocated to Asheville for the 2020 season.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Maui Invitational is moving to the mainland during the coronavirus pandemic. One of the premier preseason tournaments on the college basketball schedule, the Maui Invitational will be played at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

Dates for the tournament have yet to be finalized. The NCAA has announced that the college basketball season will begin Nov. 25. This year’s Maui Invitational field includes Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.

North Carolina Head Coach Roy Williams shared his excitement about the recent move.

“As many people know, Maui is one of my favorite places in the world and I’ve always loved playing in that tournament," Williams said. "I love the people that run it, but because of Covid I know we can’t go to Maui this time. I was pleasantly surprised a few weeks ago when I heard Asheville might be one of the locations that was being considered as an alternate site."

Williams went on to share he believes this new location will be able to accommodate every team's needs on and off the court.

"From what I understand, the people in Asheville did a great job explaining to the tournament staff that they run the Southern Conference Tournament there, they have the hotel space, they have everything we would need, and at the end of the day it looks like Asheville won out through that process," Williams said."