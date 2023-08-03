RJ Davis returns to Chapel Hill!

RJ Davis returns to North Carolina for his senior season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — RJ Davis returns!!

North Carolina junior guard RJ Davis is coming back for this senior season.

In the 2022-2023 season, Davis averaged 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. He's been big on this roster. He has only missed one start in the last two seasons.

Davis scored double-digits in 29 of 33 games for the Carolina Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels were ranked No.1 in the preseason but failed to make the NCAA Tournament. It was a disappointing season for the Heels after making it to the NCAA championship game the year before.

Davis returns to the roster along with forward Armando Bacot. These are two big pieces that Hubert Davis doesn't have to worry about replacing anymore.

While two players are coming back, North Carolina forward Donovan "Puff" Johnson became the 4th Tar Heel to hit the portal.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It today!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store NOW!

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.