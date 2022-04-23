'Let's run it back' | RJ Davis coming back for junior basketball season at Chapel Hill

The point guard is staying for another year at UNC.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — RJ Davis is officially sticking with the Tar Heels for another season.

In a brief video posted to Twitter on Saturday, the UNC point guard shared a supercut of highlights from past games. At the beginning of the video, he sits down on a chair and says "I thought I was even. Nah, let's run it back."

Davis, a current sophomore, is among the latest of the current Tar Heels basketball team to say they're returning for another collegiate season. Leaky Black announced last week he's returning for the fifth year, and junior Armando Bacot confirmed he's returning for his senior season earlier in April 2022.

Davis averaged 13.5 points per game for the 2021-22 season, 4.3 rebounds per game, and 3.6 assists per game according to ESPN. He also hit a field goal percentage of 42.5%. During the 2021-22 season, Davis not only scored a career-high 26 points against Brown University but later broke that by scoring 30 points during the NCAA tournament, when the Tar Heels upset Baylor.

