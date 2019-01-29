GREENSBORO, N.C. — 'The Basketball Tournament (TBT)' has chosen Greensboro as one of the Regional qualifier locations for this summer's upcoming tournament. The ESPN family of networks will telecast all TBT games live. Games in Greensboro will be played July 19-21 at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.

Chris Paul and his team "Team CP3" will serve as the regional host/representative. Team CP3 will be made up primarily players who played for Paul's North Carolina based AAU organization.

TBT features a 64-team bracket of top-notch professional basketball, featuring college alumni teams, international basketball stars, ex-NBA players, future NBA players and more competing in a single-elimination 5-on-5 tournament for a winner-take-all $2 million prize.

“I’m thrilled to have a team participate in this year’s tournament, which will include alumni from our CP3 grassroots program,” said Paul. Greensboro will serve as tournament hosts for the first time, edging out several cities vying to bring the popular and growing event to their communities.

“The Basketball Tournament has grown into a summer staple in an incredibly short amount of time, given the typical developmental runway for a sports property,” said Jon Mugar, founder and CEO of TBT.

Games will be aired on ESPN networks beginning July 19 and for the first time, each of the eight regional champions will earn 25 percent of their regions ticket sales.

For tickets or more information, visit www.thetournament.com

