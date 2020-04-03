GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ivana Raca had 27 points and 13 rebounds, Alex Sharp scored 16 of her 19 points in the second half, and Wake Forest beat North Carolina 83-73 in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Sharp added 10 rebounds to move past Tracy Connor into third in program history with 907 career rebounds.

The No. 13 seed Demon Deacons play fifth-seeded Virginia Tech in the second round. Gina Conti hit a 3-pointer and then Christina Morra sandwiched two baskets around a 3 by Sharp to give Wake Forest a 71-58 lead with 7:26 to play. Shayla Bennett scored 26 points for UNC.

Wake Forest will now face Virginia Tech in the second round of the tournament, Tuesday at 11 am.