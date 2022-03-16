For the 34 years in a row, Danny Cronin has filled out an NCAA tournament bracket. However, this year's version is bigger and better than ever

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Danny Cronin's love for college basketball is unmatched. Each year he, like millions of others fill out an NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket.

However, this year's bracket is bigger and better than any of the 33 Cronin has done in the past.

Cronin is a college basketball fanatic, and according to him, there's no time like the month of March.

"Even if you're not a die-hard basketball fan like myself, and like some other people, it's still the best 3 weeks in sports in my opinion" and I'm going, to be honest. I have a hard time disagreeing with him.

March Madness is about every conference champion in the nation having an equal shot at winning the national title. Many love the NCAA Tournament simply because of the level of emotion that the players display for 40-minutes straight during a game, and the outpouring emotion on both sidelines when the final buzzer goes off.

The 2022 tournament is one of the most wide-open fields in recent memory, and to commemorate that, Cronin took his bracket to a new level.

This year's bracket is unlike any other from the past. It's 4 feet tall and 8 feet long, and it hangs from chains over The Cronin's dining room table.

"It just brings out my artistic ability and my artistic expression along with my love for basketball, so that's the most important part."

According to Danny, he's not the only person in his home who's grown fond of the behemoth brackets.