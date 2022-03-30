Depending on the route, between 8 and 12 miles separate the Duke and UNC campuses. Fans along it are divided.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The big game against Duke and Carolina is this weekend. Two historic teams going head to head in the Final Four. The rivalry is regarded as the greatest in college basketball.

Depending on the route you take, it's anywhere from 8 to 12 miles between the two campuses. WFMY News 2's Jenna Kurzyna took a drive on Tobacco Road to see what separates the two schools. It only takes about 25 minutes to get from campus to the next. Many agree, it's a rivalry North Carolina lives and breaths. "Everybody loves it and we're so blessed that we have these two schools that really compete in basketball, they're so close together," Duke fan Tommy Hawkins said.

When you roll down U.S.15/501, also known as Tobacco Road, there are no middle-of-the-road fans. They are comfortable picking sides. "We know where they are, we know where the enemy is," Hawkins said. He will head to New Orleans for the historic Final Four matchups this weekend.

FINAL FOUR: Duke + UNC | It's a BIG rivalry, but a small drive down ‘Tobacco Road’ 🏀🏀🏀 Who do you think will win? @WFMY pic.twitter.com/yrIQhyFvCJ — Jenna Kurzyna (@JkurzynaTV) March 30, 2022

As for Tar Heel fans, they love the rivalry too. "I like the Tar Heels, it's something that's run in my blood, my family," UNC Tar Heel fan Kirk Chandler said. "It's very well known, it's interesting though because you have that rivalry sense, but still come together, and I think that's what we find intriguing."