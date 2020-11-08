Big Ten postpones 2020 football season, other fall sports

The Big Ten is the first Power 5 conference to postpone all sports amid concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Ten will postpone the 2020-21 football season and other fall sports until further notice, the conference announced Tuesday.

The Big Ten is the first Power 5 conference to postpone all sports amid concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference says it will continue to evaluate options including the possibility of playing in the spring.

Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Seasonhttps://t.co/BCiRSzeAPL — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 11, 2020

Reports surfaced Monday that the majority of presidents at Big Ten schools were in favor of canceling the 2020 season.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said that he was fighting to make sure there was Buckeye football this year. Day told 10TV's Dom Tiberi in an interview on Monday that now is not the time to cancel and he hoped conference leaders would instead consider postponing the season.

"There are still a lot of things we can work through and ways for us to keep pushing down the road of figuring out solutions to this," Day said. "Exhausting all options before we make our final decision."

Last month, the Big Ten announced that it was moving to a 10-game conference-only schedule for the 2020 season, with the four other Power Five conferences later following suit with adjusted schedules.