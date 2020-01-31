LOS ANGELES — The Portland Trail Blazers are in Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Friday night.

The game will be the first Lakers home game since the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

KGW's Orlando Sanchez is reporting from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Follow his updates from the emotional day below.

Game tips off

As many teams have done since Kobe's death, the Lakers took a 24-second shot clock violation and the Blazers followed with an 8-second backcourt violation to honor Kobe, who wore the numbers 24 and 8 during his career.

Pregame ceremony

The Lakers held a ceremony pregame to honor the legendary Laker. Usher performed "Amazing Grace," the team played a tribute to Kobe, Boys II Men sang the national anthem and LeBron James gave a speech to Lakers nation.

Leading up to the game

Two seats were reserved courtside for Kobe and his daughter Gianna.

The Staples Center, as expected, was packed and filled with Kobe jerseys.

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea was decked out in attire to honor Kobe.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza, who played with Bryant on the 2009 championship-winning Lakers team, wore shoes to honor his friend.

Blazers guard Anfernee Simons wore shoes representing Kobe and Oregon.

Fans had gathered outside the arena hours before the game. Orlando talked about how fans honored their favorite player and how Blazers players were dealing with playing in a game that extends well beyond basketball.

Tributes around the city

Tributes were everywhere, both inside and outside the arena.

Melo to miss game

The Blazers discussed Carmelo Anthony not playing in the game for personal reasons and the emotions of Friday's game.

