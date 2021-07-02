BLOG: Super Bowl LV on CBS, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL season ends Sunday with Super Bowl LV. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2021
3:11 p.m. Well, this tweet from our very own Sean Higgins should make Tom Brady feel pretty old! But must still feel great to be on top after all those years.
3:00 p.m. WFMY's Eric Chilton plays Super Bowl Trivia Game with our viewers!
2:36 p.m. Looks like there will be great weather for Super Bowl LV in Tampa. Upper 60s at kick-off!
1:14 p.m. Ever wondered what it's like to attend the Super Bowl! Well, our very own Luke Lyddon has all the details.