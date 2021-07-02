BLOG: Super Bowl LV on CBS, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

You can watch the game right here on WFMY News 2 at 6:30 p.m.

You can watch the game right here on WFMY News 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Keep up with the latest updates on the game below.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2021

3:31 p.m. Don't forget to join in on all the fun! Text us pictures of your game day gear, food spread, and more!

Share all the big game fun with #Team2 and catch all the action on @WFMY! 🏈



Text us your game predictions, photos, and of course pics of your food to 336-379-5775! We’ll be sharing throughout the evening! — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) February 7, 2021

3:11 p.m. Well, this tweet from our very own Sean Higgins should make Tom Brady feel pretty old! But must still feel great to be on top after all those years.

This is me circa 2002 aka when @TomBrady played in his first Super Bowl. I was in 3rd grade. It was my first Super Bowl that I can remember. Just incredible. @WFMY #SuperBowl #TomBrady pic.twitter.com/NK32PmUFOm — Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) February 7, 2021

3:00 p.m. WFMY's Eric Chilton plays Super Bowl Trivia Game with our viewers!

2:36 p.m. Looks like there will be great weather for Super Bowl LV in Tampa. Upper 60s at kick-off!

The weather will be great for Football in Tampa. Quite perfect actually. Upper 60s at kick-off! pic.twitter.com/uXGp0n1wth — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) February 7, 2021

1:14 p.m. Ever wondered what it's like to attend the Super Bowl! Well, our very own Luke Lyddon has all the details.