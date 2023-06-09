Boomer Esiason bringing new talk show to CBS

1988 NFL MVP hosts 'Game Time With Boomer Esiason' premieres Sunday, September 17 on CBS.

NEW YORK — A new show is coming to CBS Sunday Night, and it will be hosted by one of the Network's most prominent sports names. It's called 'Gametime with Boomer Esiason'. The retired NFL Quarterback dives into in-depth interviews with some of the most recognizable sports personalities from past and present.

'Gametime with Boomer Esiason' and the return of NFL Football seem to fit together perfectly. I had the privilege to sit down virtually with Esiason to talk about his new show, and how what he looks forward to the most about the premiere of 'Gametime with Boomer Esiason".

Jaelen: "What should the people expect from the new show, 'Gametime with Boomer Esiason"?

Boomer: It's a bunch of great interviews, not just football or baseball players. We've got Olympic athletes, I'll be interviewing the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko. A former Heavyweight Boxing Champion here in our country, who is dealing with a war in his country (Ukraine). We're all over the spectrum. Basketball, NCAA, we talk to politicians, all different types of people and I think the people of Greensboro will love it".

Jaelen: " You've been in the media game now for a while, we won't count years, but what made you decide it was time to introduce the world to Boomer Esiason, as well as your friends and guests you have on to the world on a more personal level? "

Boomer: I have a local radio show up here in New York I've been doing for 17 years that's been simulcast on CBSSports Network. It also gave an invitation to the world. In NY there are so many things going on, not just sports. It's about what's happening on the streets and in politics. It's really opened my eyes to how powerful this medium can be. I wanted to have a more relaxed show that runs during the weekends, with no screaming or yelling, and learning about people and what it took for them to become successful. Some of our Olympic athletes we've never heard of have some of the greatest stories. Stories that stand on their own and I've to hear how those stories are told, and I figured you all would too".

Jaelen: "What do you want each interview to convey to the audience, is there a message you want the viewers to take away from each episode"?

Boomer: "I want the viewers to be inspired. All of these people, no matter if they were 1st round draft picks, grew up in the projects, or are fighting a war against what everyone thought was an insurmountable foe like Russia. It's remarkable what they've done with their lives. It's remarkable what they've done with their lives, these are just normal people that turned out to be great successes. That's the biggest message, look at the subject we're interviewing, listen to their story, and know you can easily be one of them if you're dedicated like they were".

I also had some time to sneak in a question about our team here in Carolina, and their #1 Overall pick Bryce Young.

Jaelen: "What are your first thoughts on Bryce Young? Head Coach Frank Reich named Young the starting Quarterback before the first preseason game, so that has to be a positive, right"?

Boomer: "Jaelen, I'm going to let you in on a little secret. Frank Reich and I were actually roommates in college, so I'm pretty aware of what's going on down there in Carolina. From what Frank tells me, Bryce is wise beyond his years. His understanding of the game of football on both sides of the ball, and the way he processes information makes him so easy to coach. He's like an Andruw Luck type, you can give him a playbook, and he has the whole thing digested in what seems like hours. I think he's a great talent, my only concern is his size. Just knowing he's not even 200 pounds makes me nervous. Can he handle the beating he's bound to take in the NFL? We'll just have to find out and see, but he's got all the tools to be a successful NFL quarterback for sure".