Boston College gets OT win over Wake Forest in ACC tourney

Jake LaRavia scored 21 points, Alondes Williams 17 and Dallas Walton 10 with Damari Monsanto adding 12 on four 3-pointers for the Demon Deacons.

NEW YORK (AP) - DeMarr Langford scored 19 points, Quinten Post added 17 and 13th-seeded Boston College upset fifth-seeded Wake Forest in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. 

The Eagles rallied from a 10-point deficit with six minutes left in regulation before scoring the first six points in overtime and going on to win. 

Makai Ashton-Langford added 13 points, Jaeden Zachery 12 and Brevin Galloway 11 for the Eagles, who shot 50% and made 24 of 34 free throws.

"We had a 10 point lead with 6:05 to go and just self-destructed defensively." Wake Forest HC Steve Forbes talking after loss to Boston College