Bowman Gray being resurfaced after crews discover 'premature deterioration'

The top layer of the racing track at Bowman Gray Stadium is being milled and replaced with a new surface to address wear and tear from the summer racing season.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each summer, thousands of race fans fill the stands of Winston-Salem's historic Bowman Gray Stadium.

But, after just one racing season on a new surface, city leaders say they have found several areas of "premature deterioration" to the track.

This has prompted contractors to return to the stadium to mill and replace the racing surface.

"We took some samples of the track just to see of there was a potential issue," said Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe, "we did discover that there were about seven areas of the track where the compaction was not meeting standards."

The city had two options, to patch the areas of concern or replace the entire asphalt surface.

Rowe said, to ensure the long-term performance of the track, they opted to re-do the entire surface.

"We just felt, to really ensure a consistent surface, we felt the best option was to go ahead and resurface the entire track," said Rowe.

The original contractor that replaced the race track earlier this year, is back on the project.

The company is honoring the warranty for work completed earlier this year.

"It's being done under warranty and under the existing budget that the city council approved for the project. So, there should be no additional cost to the city," said Rowe.

Promotor for Bowman Gray Racing, Gray Garrison says drivers were just able to get the track groove right by the end of the season.

But adds that drivers will have another opportunity to race on a new surface, next year.

"Racing really came together at the end. The track started to come in, the rubber started to get down on the track. So, we'll start from scratch this year and it'll happen," said Garrison.

Work is already underway so the project does not interfere with Winston-Salem State Football, since home games are played at Bowman Gray Stadium.