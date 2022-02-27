Bracket Set for 2022 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

NC State earned its sixth regular-season title in program history and will be the No. 1 seed for the sixth time.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – NC State clinched its first outright Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title in 32 years and is the No. 1 seed in the 45th annual ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, which runs Wednesday (March 2) through Sunday (March 6) at Greensboro Coliseum.

The tournament will feature all 15 ACC teams and 14 games, beginning with three first-round matchups on Wednesday.

Four second-round games are scheduled for Thursday, followed by the quarterfinals on Friday, semifinals on Saturday and the championship game on Sunday at noon.

NC State earned its sixth regular-season title in program history and will be the No. 1 seed for the sixth time.

Along with the top-seeded Wolfpack (26-3, 17-1), second seed Louisville (25-3, 16-2), third seed Notre Dame (21-7, 13-5), and fourth seed North Carolina (23-5, 13-5) will receive double byes into Friday’s quarterfinal round.

2022 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Greensboro Coliseum (March 2-6)

First Round – Wednesday, March 2

Game No. 1 – No. 12 Syracuse vs. No. 13 Clemson, 1 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 2 – No. 10 Duke vs. No. 15 Pitt, 3:30 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 3 – No. 11 Wake Forest vs. No. 14 Virginia, 6:30 p.m. (RSN)

Second Round – Thursday, March 3

Game No. 4 – No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. Winner of Game No. 1, 11 a.m. (RSN)

Game No. 5 – No. 8 Boston College vs. No. 9 Florida State, 2 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 6 – No. 7 Miami vs. Winner of Game No. 2, 6 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 7 – No. 6 Georgia Tech vs. Winner of Game No. 3, 8 p.m. (RSN)

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 4

Game No. 8 – No. 4 North Carolina vs. Winner of Game No. 4, 11 a.m. (RSN)

Game No. 9 – No. 1 NC State vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 10 – No. 2 Louisville vs. Winner of Game No. 6, 6 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 11 – No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Winner of Game No. 7, 8 p.m. (RSN)

Semifinals – Saturday, March 5

Game No. 12 - ACC Semifinal No. 1, Noon (ACCN)

Game No. 13 - ACC Semifinal No. 2, 2:30 p.m. (ACCN)

Championship – Sunday, March 6

Game No. 14 - Championship Game, Noon (ESPN)

Tournament play begins at 1 p.m. on Wednesday with No. 12 seed Syracuse (11-17, 4-14) facing No. 13 Clemson (9-20, 3-15). The second game will feature No. 10 Duke (16-12, 7-11) against No. 15 Pitt (11-18, 2-16) at 3:30 p.m. First-round action concludes Wednesday at 6:30 pm., with No. 11 Wake Forest (14-15, 4-14) versus No. 14 Virginia (5-21, 2-16).

The second round opens Thursday at 11 a.m., when No. 5 seed Virginia Tech (21-8, 13-5) faces the winner of Wednesday’s Syracuse/Clemson matchup. No. 8 Boston College (19-10, 10-8) and No. 9 Florida State (16-12, 10-8) meet at 2 p.m. The third game of Thursday’s slate has No. 7 Miami (17-11, 10-8) taking on the Duke/Pitt winner at 6 p.m. The second round concludes Thursday at 8 p.m., as No. 6 Georgia Tech (20-9, 11-7) meets the Wake Forest/Virginia winner.

Fourth-seeded North Carolina begins action on Friday at 11 a.m., when the Tar Heels face the winner of Thursday’s first game. No. 1 NC State opens tournament play at 2 p.m. against Thursday’s second-game winner. The evening session begins at 6 p.m., with No. 2 Louisville taking on the winner of Thursday’s third game. No. 3 Notre Dame closes out Friday’s quarterfinal session, facing the winner of the Thursday session’s finale.

The winner of Friday’s first two games will meet in Saturday’s noon semifinal game, while the winners of the Friday evening session will meet Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The 2022 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game will be played Sunday at noon.